Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

  December 09 2020

KAYSERİ 
The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

Located in Kayseri province, Erciyes is the first and only ski center so far in the world which has been entitled to carry the certificate of Safe Ski Resort, a statement from the management of Erciyes Ski Resort said on Dec. 8. 

The ski resort will offer skiers or snowboarders a safe and healthy holiday this winter.

Hygiene, health inspection and conformity assessment were done by Bureau Veritas Turkey, which inspects accommodation, and food and beverage facilities in accordance with separate criteria in international standards.

Kayseri Mayor Memduh Buyukkilic said Erciyes is an important ski center with 18 mechanical facilities at international standards, state-of-the-art technology and more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) of ski track.

Umut Balaban, general manager and Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia district director at Bureau Veritas, said: "This document, which is a first in both Turkey and the world, shows that this facility is completely safe."

