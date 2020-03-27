Turkey's emergency state body concludes 83 pct of appeals

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidential commission on the state of emergency concluded 83 percent of the applications on March 27, concerning measures taken in the aftermath of the July 2016 defeated coup attempt.

The Inquiry Commission on the State of Emergency Measures gave details of the applications over measures adopted under the state of emergency decree-laws, such as the dismissal of public officials, scholarship cancellations, annulment of the ranks of retired personnel, and the closure of some institutions.

The commission took nearly 132,000 measures, including 125,678 dismissals from public service over links to the FETÖ, the terrorist group behind the defeated coup and a plot to infiltrate the Turkish state.

The commission started the decision-making process in December 2017, and took over 105,000 decisions as of March 27, said the report.

Some 11,200 applications were accepted, while 93,900 were rejected. There are 21,200 pending applications, according to the report.

"Accordingly, 83 percent of the applications have been decided within 27 months since the date of the beginning of the Commission's decision-making process," it read.

A data processing infrastructure was set up to receive, archive, and examine applications electronically, the commission said, adding that information acquired from over 20 institutions and organizations was recorded in the system.

Some 250 staffers, including 80 rapporteurs – judges, experts, and inspectors – worked in the application review process.

A total of 490,000 files – including personnel files transferred from relevant institutions, court files, and former applications – were classified, registered, and archived.

The institutions, where the applicants most recently held office, were notified of the commission's rulings, and they are due to re-appoint dismissed state employees whose applications were accepted.

Within 60 days starting from the notification date, the Council of Judges and Prosecutors may appeal an annulment action by the commission, the institution or organization where the applicant last held office, said the report.

The applicants can track their status on the commission's website.

Since the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey, Turkish institutions, including the military, have been working to find and expel elements of FETÖ, the group behind the coup.

A two-year state of emergency – which was declared following July 15, 2016, defeated coup – was lifted on July 20, 2018.

The coup attempt was orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.