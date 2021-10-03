Turkey's electricity consumption up 0.33 pct in Sept 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's electricity consumption increased by around 0.33 percent in September, compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data released by Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The country's power consumption reached 27.33 billion kilowatt-hours last month while electricity production also increased by 0.63 percent to 27.58 billion kilowatt-hours compared to September 2020.

Out of September's total production, hydro plants generated 10.3 percent while 38.8 percent was derived from natural gas and 15.2 percent from imported coal.

The share of local coal plants in electricity generation was 15.6 percent. Wind plants generated 10.35 percent and the remaining share came from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.

Last month, Turkey's electricity imports from neighboring countries increased by around 324 percent to 223.84 million kilowatt-hours compared to 52.79 million kilowatt-hours in September 2020.

Electricity exports also increase by around 116 percent to 472.57 million kilowatt-hours.

Turkey's total installed power capacity reached 98.49 gigawatts as at the end of August 2021, according to official figures.