Turkey’s Edirne aims to draw 10 million tourists in 2022

  • April 19 2021 07:00:00

Turkey’s Edirne aims to draw 10 million tourists in 2022

EDİRNE
Turkey’s Edirne aims to draw 10 million tourists in 2022

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, expects to host 10 million tourists in 2022.

The Edirne Promoting and Tourism Association (ETTDER), a non-governmental organization established in the province in 1962, has already started preparations to double the number of tourists visiting the province in 2022.

“Before the pandemic, the city normally hosted 5 million tourists a year,” Bülent Bacıoğlu, the head of ETTDER, told state-run Anadolu Agency on April 17.

The pandemic has brought tourism across the world to its knees, with Edirne and other Turkish cities struggling similarly. It aims to lure this number of tourists in 2022, when travel is expected, and hoped, to become easier.

2022 also marks Edirne’s 100th anniversary of victory against Greek forces in Thrace, as its number plate number is also coincidentally 22.

ETTDER has listed some 22 promotion topics, including introducing sites on its border, its rivers, as well as ancient and Ottoman remains.

“The city has a high historical, cultural and natural beauty tourism potential,” noted Bacıoğlu.

“I think we will enter the new year with a high tourism performance,” he said, referring to hopes that COVID-19 will be curtailed by then with a majority of the population to be vaccinated.

To this day, Edirne, once a capital city of the Ottoman Empire, carries traces of the Ottomans, Byzantines, Romans and the Thracians.

Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara calls on US not to break Turkish-Greek balance

    Ankara calls on US not to break Turkish-Greek balance

  2. UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise

    UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise

  3. Checks tightened amid curbs, surge in virus cases

    Checks tightened amid curbs, surge in virus cases

  4. Turkey air traffic halt hits Russia's tourism sector

    Turkey air traffic halt hits Russia's tourism sector

  5. Turkish university develops COVID-19 vaccine candidate

    Turkish university develops COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Recommended
Turkey air traffic halt hits Russias tourism sector

Turkey air traffic halt hits Russia's tourism sector
Ukraine wants to double trade volume with Turkey

Ukraine wants to double trade volume with Turkey
Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March

Steel exports from Mediterranean region doubles in March
Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban

Ukrainians urged to vacation in Turkey after Russia’s travel ban
Forex transactions made transparently: Central Bank governor

Forex transactions made transparently: Central Bank governor
Short-term external debt stock at $141.2 bln

Short-term external debt stock at $141.2 bln
WORLD Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz sabotage suspect

Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz 'sabotage' suspect

Iran has asked Interpol to help arrest a suspect in a sabotage attack on its Natanz nuclear facility which it blames on Israel, a local newspaper reported on April 18.
ECONOMY Turkey’s Edirne aims to draw 10 million tourists in 2022

Turkey’s Edirne aims to draw 10 million tourists in 2022

The northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria, expects to host 10 million tourists in 2022.

SPORTS Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Twelve of Europe’s most powerful clubs announced the launch of a breakaway European Super League on April 19 in a potentially seismic shift in the way football is run, but faced accusations of greed and cynicism.