Turkey's economic confidence refreshes record in September

  • September 29 2021 10:51:00

ANKARA
Turkey's economic confidence index hit the highest level since April 2018 by increasing 1.6% month-on-month to 102.4 in Sept., the country's statistical institute said on Sept. 29. 

The increase stemmed from rises in consumer, real sector, services and retail trade confidence indices, TÜİK data showed.

A value above 100 shows an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, while a value below 100 points to a pessimistic one.

The economic confidence index was 103 in April 2018, according to the institute's data.

The sub-index for retail trade confidence saw the largest increase in the month by 4.8% reaching 115.6 versus August.

Consumer confidence index followed it with 1.8% to reach 79.7. Services and real sector confidence indices were up by 1.5% and 1% to reach 117.8 and 113.3, respectively.

Meanwhile, the construction confidence was the only sub-index posting negative figure with 0.7% to stand at 91.8 in September.

