Turkey's economic confidence in August hits 3-year high

ANKARA

Turkey's economic confidence index hit a 39-month high of 100.8 this August, the country's statistical institute said on Aug. 27.

Chiefly driven by the services and construction confidence indices, the main reading improved 0.7% from July, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

A value above 100 shows an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, while a value below 100 points to a pessimistic one.