Turkey's daily power consumption up 13.4 pct on Sept 7

  • September 08 2020 11:56:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys daily power consumption up 13.4 pct on Sept 7

Turkey's daily electricity consumption increased by 13.4 percent on Sept. 7 compared to the previous day to reach 894,198 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on Sept. 8.

Electricity production reached 897,724 megawatt-hours on Sept. 7, marking a 13.4 percent increase compared to the previous day.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 21.00 local time with 42,746 megawatt-hours, data from TEİAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 29,406 megawatt-hours at 07.00 local time.

While electricity production from natural gas constituted 29.94 percent of total electricity consumption in Turkey on Sept. 7, imported coal plants held a 22.48 percent share while lignite power plants comprised 20.03 percent.

on Sept. 7, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 4,789 megawatt-hours while imports reached 1,263 megawatt-hours.

