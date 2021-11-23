Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

ANKARA

Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled almost 2.27 trillion Turkish liras ($200 billion) at the end of October, official figures showed on Nov. 22.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry's data showed that the figure was up 4.1% from the previous month.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

While 906.7 billion Turkish liras ($80.6 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 1.36 trillion liras ($0.12 trillion) was external, it added.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 9.6 at the end of October.