Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

  • November 23 2021 09:03:12

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

ANKARA
Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled almost 2.27 trillion Turkish liras ($200 billion) at the end of October, official figures showed on Nov. 22.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry's data showed that the figure was up 4.1% from the previous month.

The gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

While 906.7 billion Turkish liras ($80.6 billion) of the debt was domestic, some 1.36 trillion liras ($0.12 trillion) was external, it added.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 9.6 at the end of October.

Turkey, Economy,

WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria
MOST POPULAR

  1. People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

    People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

  2. Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year

    Turkey witnessed least precipitation of two decades last year

  3. Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption

    Invasive lionfish added to menus in Turkey for consumption

  4. Violence against migrants by Greek forces continue

    Violence against migrants by Greek forces continue

  5. Low second dose rates endangering vaccination momentum

    Low second dose rates endangering vaccination momentum
Recommended
Second-hand car prices rise amid chip shortage

Second-hand car prices rise amid chip shortage
Subsea gas pipeline to be laid in Sakarya field in spring 2022

Subsea gas pipeline to be laid in Sakarya field in spring 2022
Turkeys consumer confidence down in November

Turkey's consumer confidence down in November
People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping
Turkey attracts more tourists than Spain: Minister

Turkey attracts more tourists than Spain: Minister
Profit of listed automotive firms soars in nine months

Profit of listed automotive firms soars in nine months
WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

At least 45 people, including a dozen minors, were killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on Nov. 23 morning, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled almost 2.27 trillion Turkish liras ($200 billion) at the end of October, official figures showed on Nov. 22.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

10-man Fenerbahçe defeated Galatasaray with a 2-1 score on Nov. 21 in the nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby.