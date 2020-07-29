Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

  • July 29 2020 12:15:00

Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank on July 29 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% for 2020, up from 7.4%.

The 1.5 percentage point increase is driven by an upward revision in oil prices, and food inflation projections, said central bank governor Murat Uysal while presenting the third annual inflation report.

He said the inflation figure is expected to fluctuate between 6.9% and 10.9% this year, and could drop to 6.2% by the end of 2021.

"Even if uncertainties regarding the global economy are taken into account, the second wave [of coronavirus] will not restrict economic activities as compared to the first," he said.

The revisions, the governor said, are based on the assumption that there would be no second wave, and the world economy will start recovering.

The country's annual inflation rate in June was 12.6%, while the 12-month rolling rate was 11.88%, according to official figures.

Inflation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

    Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

  2. Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

    Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

  3. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  4. CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

    CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

  5. 3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

    3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city
Recommended
Turkey’s exports rise by 15.7% year-on-year in June

Turkey’s exports rise by 15.7% year-on-year in June

Trump loaning Kodak $765 mln to shift to drug production

Trump loaning Kodak $765 mln to shift to drug production
Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK

Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK
Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic
Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month
Turkey eases TRY transaction limits for non-residents

Turkey eases TRY transaction limits for non-residents
WORLD Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Spain and Germany were among the countries tightening restrictions on July 28in a bid to cool coronavirus hotspots that have sparked fears of a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank on July 29 revised its year-end inflation forecast to 8.9% for 2020, up from 7.4%.

SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.