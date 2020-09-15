Turkey's budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

  • September 15 2020 11:56:00

Turkey's budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

The Turkish central government registered 110.9 billion Turkish liras ($16.7 billion) budget deficit in January-August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 15. 

The figure was up 63% compared to the same period last year, the ministry data showed.

Increasing 10% on an annual basis, the country's budget revenues hit 650.5 billion Turkish liras ($98.1 billion) in the first eight months of this year.

The country’s budget expenditures totaled 761.4 billion Turkish liras ($114.9 billion) in January-August, expanding 16% year-on-year.

Ministry data revealed that the budget balance excluding interest payments saw a deficit of 19.3 billion Turkish liras ($2.9 billion).

Tax revenues stood at 510.4 billion Turkish liras ($77 billion), while interest payments were 91.6 billion Turkish liras ($13.8 billion) in the same period.

In August, the budget balance posted a deficit of 28.2 billion Turkish liras ($7.27 billion). Turkey’s budget revenues reached 108.6 billion Turkish liras ($14.9 billion) last month, a 15% rise from the same month last year.

Budget expenditures last month hit 80.3 billion Turkish liras ($11 billion), down 14% compared to August 2019.

Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance saw a gap of 40 billion Turkish liras ($5.5 billion) last month.

The average US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate this August was around 7.27, while one dollar traded around 6.63 liras on average in the first eight months of this year.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

    Turkey’s resort town welcomes ultra-luxury yachts

  2. The widening rift in Turkish Cyprus

    The widening rift in Turkish Cyprus

  3. Main opposition CHP says return of Oruç Reis to Antalya is ‘concession’

    Main opposition CHP says return of Oruç Reis to Antalya is ‘concession’

  4. Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

    Government weighs measures as virus cases expected to spike

  5. Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots

    Turkey slams deal between US, Greek Cypriots
Recommended
Residential property sales up in August

Residential property sales up in August
Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million

Short-term allowance beneficiaries drop to 1.2 million
Turkeys industrial production up in July

Turkey's industrial production up in July
Total turnover jumps 20.2 pct in July

Total turnover jumps 20.2 pct in July
New scheme eases depositing gold savings

New scheme eases depositing gold savings
Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister

Turkey’s gold rush will lower imports: Minister
WORLD Desperate race against fires in worlds biggest tropical wetlands

Desperate race against fires in world's biggest tropical wetlands

The smell of burnt vegetation and the red glow of flames welcome visitors these days to the Pantanal, the world's biggest tropical wetlands - a biodiverse paradise that is now partly reduced to ashes by record wildfires.  
ECONOMY Turkeys budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

Turkey's budget balance sees $16.7 bln deficit in Jan-Aug

The Turkish central government registered 110.9 billion Turkish liras ($16.7 billion) budget deficit in January-August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 15. 
SPORTS Başakşehir loses, title favorites win in Süper Lig’s first week

Başakşehir loses, title favorites win in Süper Lig’s first week

Defending champion Başakşehir started the new Turkish Süper Lig season with a shock defeat while three big Istanbul clubs, heavy favorites for the title, have won their first games.