Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul ends week with record

  • March 20 2022 16:41:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s benchmark stock exchange index Borsa Istanbul 100 recorded the all-time high weekly close, rising 0.5 percent to 2,144.26 points on March 18.

Starting the day at 2,141.09 points, the BIST 100 index was up by 10.7 points from the previous day’s close of 2,133.59 points.

The benchmark index posted a rise of 4.4 percent last week.

During the March 18’s trading, 57 stocks on the index rose, 39 fell and seven were flat compared to the previous close.

It closed the day with a market value of around 1.7 trillion Turkish Liras ($117.9 billion) and a daily trading volume of 26.8 billion liras ($1.8 billion).

Shares of national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and two iron and steel producers, Ereğli and Kardemir, posted the highest trading volumes on March 18.

Engineering company Enka was the best performer with a 7.1 percent increase in share value. The shares of real estate investment firm Torunlar GMYO dropped by nearly 4.8 percent.

Investors will be looking at tourism data for February today.

On March 23, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will reveal figures for road motor vehicles, foreign trade indices of January and the consumer confidence index of this month.

The Turkish Central Bank will announce capacity utilization rate and the real sector confidence index figures on March 25.

