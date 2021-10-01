Turkey's Balkan Textile Fair kicks off in Serbia

BELGRADE

The 9th Balkan Textile Fair organized by Turkey kicked off in Serbia's capital Belgrade on Sept. 30.

Participants from Turkey, Slovenia, and Serbia are displaying their products and introduce innovations in the textile industry to the visitors for three days.

During the fair at the Belgrade Fair Center, the participants are presenting textile materials such as thread, buttons, zippers, textile machinery, interlining, and all kinds of textile accessories.

One of the fair organizers, Meridyen International Fair Project Director Emre Akçok told Anadolu Agency that 21 Turkish companies and seven companies each from Slovenia and Serbia are taking part in the fair.

Onur Yüksel, general manager of Gap Pazarlama, one of the marketing companies participating in the fair, said that they are very interested in the regional market.

“We are here to understand the market in this region, evaluate the opportunities that will arise after the pandemic is over, and promote Turkish textile,” said Yüksel.

The three-day fair is organized and supported by Turkey's Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Tourism.