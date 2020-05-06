Turkey's automotive exports stand at $596 mln in April

  • May 06 2020 12:14:05

Turkey's automotive exports stand at $596 mln in April

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's automotive exports were $596 million last month, a fall of 77% from the same month in 2019, an exporter association said on May 6.

The decline stemmed from the novel coronavirus pandemic's impact on the sector, the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association noted in a press release.

Due to measures to tackle COVID-19, the automotive sector and suppliers had to halt production in recent months, the press release said.

In April, sector exports to the EU dropped 81% to $377 million, while exports to the U.K. fell 90.5%, to France 82%, to the US 70%, and to Germany 60%, on a yearly basis.

Car exports dropped 86% to $132 million, while supply industry exports fell 63% to $342 million.

Meanwhile, the country's exports overall were $7.6 billion in the first four months of 2020, down 27% on an annual basis, also showing the worldwide impact of the virus for part of that period.


