Turkey's assets abroad total $297 bln in August

  • October 18 2021 11:15:00

Turkey's assets abroad total $297 bln in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's external assets stood at $297.4 billion by the end of August, up 16.4 percent from the end of 2020, according to Turkish Central Bank data released on Oct. 18.

Liabilities against non-residents fell 9.1 percent to $589.7 billion during the same period.

The net international investment position (NIIP) – the gap between Turkey’s external assets and liabilities – shrank to minus $292.3 billion in August.

The NIIP was minus $393.1 billion at the end of 2020.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a country’s government, the private sector, and its citizens.

Reserve assets, a sub-item under assets, jumped 26.2 percent to $117.8 billion, the data showed.

Other investments, another sub-item under assets, stood at $121.1 billion in August, an 11.8 percent increase from the end of last year.​​​​​​​

TURKEY Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bea’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bea’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks on public servants

  3. Vaccination rate low among university students, says minister

    Vaccination rate low among university students, says minister

  4. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  5. Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism

    Turkey to ease visa requirements for medical tourism
Recommended
Turkey to get over $82 mln from German bank to help create jobs for Syrian refugees

Turkey to get over $82 mln from German bank to help create jobs for Syrian refugees
Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic
Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties

Turkish trade delegation meets UAE officials on trade ties
Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week

Istanbul to host Turkey-Africa business forum next week
Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA

Turkish healthcare firm becomes official supplier to NASA
Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports

Turkish houseware sector targets $6 bln in exports
WORLD Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

Belarus expels French ambassador: Embassy

France’s ambassador to Belarus has left the country after the authorities in Minsk demanded he leave by Oct. 18, the embassy said.

ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's assets abroad total $297 bln in August

Turkey's external assets stood at $297.4 billion by the end of August, up 16.4 percent from the end of 2020, according to Turkish Central Bank data released on Oct. 18.

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor defeats Fenerbahçe 3-1 at home

Trabzonspor extended their unbeaten start to the season on Oct. 17 when they sealed a 3-1 comeback win over Fenerbahçe in a Turkish Süper Lig clash at home.