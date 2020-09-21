Turkey's Antalya Film Festival picks jury, films

  • September 21 2020 15:57:00

Turkey's Antalya Film Festival picks jury, films

ANTALYA – Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Antalya Film Festival picks jury, films

The 57th Antalya Film Festival announced on Sept. 21 jury members and films which will participate in its International Feature Film Competition.

Directors, screenwriters, and artists from all over the world will evaluate the films picked elaborately for the festival.

The jury members include Turkish screenwriter and director Emin Alper, Romanian producer Ada Solomon, Tribeca Film Festival's artistic director Frederic Boyer, Iranian actor and director Niki Karimi, and Brazilian filmmaker Sandra Kogut.

The films, most of which were premiered at the Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this month, will meet a Turkish audience for the first time from Oct. 3-10 in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

The 10 films which will participate are: Emmanuel Courcol’s The Big Hit, Lili Horvat's Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Pamela Tola's Ladies of Steel, Massoud Bakhshi's Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness, Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Metre, Uberto Pasolini’s Nowhere Special, Daniele Luchetti'’s The Ties, Ana Roche de Sousa's Listen, Arab and Tarzan Nasser brothers’ Gaza Mon Amour, and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida.

The winners of the competition will be announced at the closing and awards ceremony on the last day of the event.

The cinematic festival, which started in 1963 as the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, is one of the oldest and longest-running film festivals in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

    Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

  2. Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed

    Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed

  3. Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

    Schools in Turkey reopen with limited in-class lessons

  4. Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

    Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

  5. Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes central Turkey

    Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes central Turkey
Recommended
’Watchmen’ wins big at ’remote’ Emmys

’Watchmen’ wins big at ’remote’ Emmys
Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off

Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off
Two endangered Javan rhino calves spotted in Indonesian park

Two endangered Javan rhino calves spotted in Indonesian park

Turkish designer presents pandemic-inspired collection

Turkish designer presents pandemic-inspired collection
Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame
South Koreans defy virus to attend drive-in circus

South Koreans defy virus to attend drive-in circus
WORLD Partial virus lockdown in Madrid as US deaths near 200,000

Partial virus lockdown in Madrid as US deaths near 200,000

A million people in and around the Spanish capital on Sept. 21 were under a new lockdown to contain another coronavirus surge, as the U.S. death toll neared 200,000.  

ECONOMY Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkey's new domestically developed video-conferencing application passed its first test as the platform for an international security and defense event in the capital Ankara.
SPORTS Daviss buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Davis's buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer as time expired to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 20 for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.    