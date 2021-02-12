Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

  • February 12 2021 09:12:20

ANTALYA
Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, which is among the world’s foremost tourism destinations, has recently hosted three world-class tennis tournaments.

The city, which is famous for its history, natural wonders and beaches, recently started making a name for itself in sport tourism.

Over the past month, The Turkish Tennis Federation organized three tennis tournaments of international standards in Antalya, whose hotels offer safe tourism amid the pandemic. Top ranking players such as Italy’s Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Foggini, and Belgium’s David Goffin participated in the tournaments.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Cengiz Durmuş, head of the Turkish Tennis Federation, remarked that Antalya has turned into a popular spot for tennis thanks to the country’s safe tourism policy.

“ATP approved Antalya as a safe location to host tournament. When we announce to organize the tournaments, top-ranking players showed great interest and came here to play without hesitation,” Durmuş said. 

"We became one of the most reliable countries in Europe and the world in tennis at a time when the world was fighting the epidemic. We have become the center of international tournaments,” he added.

Safe tourism in Antalya

In Antalya, as in the rest of the country, the tourism season started last June, with hotels taking necessary measures to ensure a virus-free environment for their guests and earned Safe Tourism Certificates, a program pioneered by Turkey.

The Safe Tourism Certification, issued under the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry's leadership and run in partnership with the Foreign Ministry, covers a broad range of safety measures in transport, accommodation, and health conditions for tourists and hospitality employees alike.

The certificate, issued by international certification institutions, validates the execution of strict health and hygiene requirements at airlines, airports, and other transport facilities, as well as in accommodation outlets and food and beverage venues.

