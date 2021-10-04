Turkey's annual inflation rises in September

  • October 04 2021 11:15:29

Turkey's annual inflation rises in September

ANKARA
Turkeys annual inflation rises in September

Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed in September compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 4.

Consumer prices rose 19.58% year-on-year last month, from 19.25% in August, TÜİK said.

The figure, however, was lower than market expectations as a group of 16 economists projected an average annual climb of 19.69%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages showed the greatest year-on-year price rise of 28.79%, followed by a 23.27% price increase in furnishing and household equipment, and hotels, cafes, restaurants.

The lowest annual increase was 1.80% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Meanwhile, monthly inflation also climbed 1.25% in September compared to the previous month.

Turkey's Central Bank has forecast that inflation will hit 14.1% by the end of the year. In September, its chief signaled a shift away from headline inflation figure to core inflation.

"We think temporary factors on the inflation outlook will ease in the short term and inflation will take a downward trend in the last quarter," he said.

According to the country’s medium-term economic program announced last month, Turkey's annual inflation is projected to hit 16.2% by the end of this year.

It is expected to fall to 9.8% by the end of 2022, while the year-end targets for 2023 and 2024 are 8% and 7.6%, respectively.

Inflation, Economy,

TURKEY Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation: Erdoğan

Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation: Erdoğan 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

    Lake in Turkey’s south completely dries up

  2. Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

    Stray dog tours Istanbul using public transportation

  3. Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

    Symbolic Istanbul bookstore closes its doors

  4. Afro-Turks celebrate traditional fest with crowd-pulling cortege

    Afro-Turks celebrate traditional fest with crowd-pulling cortege

  5. Updated COVID vaccine may be needed next year, says BioNTech CEO

    Updated COVID vaccine may be needed next year, says BioNTech CEO
Recommended
Turkey starts mass production of over 120 patrol boats

Turkey starts mass production of over 120 patrol boats
Automotive exports hit $21 billion in January-September

Automotive exports hit $21 billion in January-September
Turkeys electricity consumption up 0.33 pct in Sept 2020

Turkey's electricity consumption up 0.33 pct in Sept 2020
Denmark aims for €5 bln trade volume with Turkey: Envoy

Denmark aims for €5 bln trade volume with Turkey: Envoy
New era begins in Borsa Istanbuls sustainability index

'New era begins in Borsa Istanbul's sustainability index'
Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September
WORLD Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors

The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to U.S.-based scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rises in September

Turkey's annual inflation rises in September

Turkey's annual inflation rate climbed in September compared to the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 4.
SPORTS Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkish wrestler Fazlı Eryılmaz wins bronze in World Championships

Turkey's Fazlı Eryılmaz took a bronze medal in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo on Oct. 3. 