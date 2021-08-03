Turkey's Adar makes history with Olympic bronze in women's wrestling

ANKARA
Turkey’s Yasemin Adar won a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Games on Aug. 2, making her Turkey's first-ever Olympic medalist in women's wrestling.

Adar won a bronze in the freestyle 76kg match by pinning down her Kyrgyz opponent Aiperi Medet Kyzy.

Adar had a 4-0 lead in the match at Makuhari Messe Hall.

Ranked 44th in the Tokyo 2020 medal count, Turkey has so far won five Olympic medals, including a gold in men's archery.

The Olympics will run through Sunday.

