Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

  • March 20 2021 09:18:05

Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

Turkey withdrew from a European treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, according to the country’s Official Gazette early on March 20. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed a decree to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention that was signed in 2011.

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk said on Twitter that women's rights is guaranteed in domestic legislation, especially in the Constitution.

Selçuk said the Turkish legal system is “dynamic and strong enough” to implement new regulations according to need.
She said violence against women is a crime against humanity and that Turkey will resolutely continue its fight against violence with the principle of “zero tolerance.”

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey resolutely continues its struggle to make women participate more in social, economic, political, and cultural life.

”We will always say strong women strong Turkey,” he said on Twitter. Turkey is the first country to ratify the Council of Europe convention adopted in Istanbul. It seeks to prevent violence against women, including domestic violence, and bring an end to legal impunity for perpetrators.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

    Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention

  2. Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

    Head of Turkish Central Bank dismissed

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

    UK variant virus ‘may spreading rapidly in Turkey’

  5. Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

    Three dead as Greece dumps asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Recommended
Israels expansionist steps violate intl law, says Ankara

Israel's expansionist steps violate int'l law, says Ankara
More than 800 artifacts seized in anti-smuggling raids

More than 800 artifacts seized in anti-smuggling raids
Rapporteur appointed on lawsuit against HDP

Rapporteur appointed on lawsuit against HDP
Twitter to appoint representative to Turkey

Twitter to appoint representative to Turkey

Turkish Ministry to limit access to White Islands of Lake Salda

Turkish Ministry to limit access to White Islands of Lake Salda
Residents care for six-century-old tree

Residents care for six-century-old tree
WORLD Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

Icelandic volcano erupts, lighting up night sky near Reykjavik

A volcano erupted just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Iceland’s capital Reykjavik on March 19, with red lava spewing out of the ground and a crimson glow lighting up the night sky.
ECONOMY Investments in Turkeys entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem peak

Investments in Turkey's entrepreneurship ecosystem set a record last year, reaching $139 million, the nation’s vice president said on March 19. 
SPORTS Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

Leader Beşiktaş hosts Fenerbahçe in crucial Istanbul derby

The Turkish Süper Lig’s showpiece event in Week 30 pits high-flying league leader Beşiktaş against inconsistent Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby.