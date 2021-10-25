Turkey will add 7 tons of gold to its annual production in 2024

  • October 25 2021 09:28:00

Turkey will add 7 tons of gold to its annual production in 2024

BİLECİK
Turkey will add 7 tons of gold to its annual production in 2024

Turkey will earn nearly 7 tons of gold from a newly discovered mine in the northwestern province of Bilecik when the production capacity reaches its peak in 2024, the head of the mine’s operator firm told Demirören News Agency on Oct. 23.

“We want to cast the first gold bullion at the end of 2022 and bring it to the Turkish economy,” said Gübretaş President Fahrettin Poyraz.

The gold discovery of 3.5 million ounces worth $6 billion was made in December 2020.

Last year, Turkey produced 42 tons of gold in 18 active mines despite the pandemic. The total contribution of gold production to the Turkish economy last year is estimated at $2.4 billion.

Turkey imported $26.6 billion worth of gold in 2020, more than double that of a year earlier, out of the country’s total imports worth some $219.4 billion, according to official data.

Total investment in Turkey’s gold mining sector is around $6 billion, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Turkey aims to increase its domestic gold production to 100 tons a year in the next five years.

Turkey’s gold reserves are sufficient to cut its annual gold imports by half, according to the ministry.

The country started gold production in 2001 with a modest amount of 1.4 tons. A total of 382 tons of gold has been produced in Turkey since then.

ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

    Microsoft founder visits top tourist attractions in Turkey’s west

  2. Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

    Istanbul Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized in Washington

  3. President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

    President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

  4. Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'

    Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'

  5. Turkish president set for 3rd Azerbaijan visit since Karabakh liberation

    Turkish president set for 3rd Azerbaijan visit since Karabakh liberation
Recommended
Turkeys manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October
Trade with Turkey set to rise dramatically: Nigerian official

Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official
Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul
S&P affirms Turkeys credit rating, outlook stable

S&P affirms Turkey's credit rating, outlook stable
New company launches up 8.8% in Turkey during January-September

New company launches up 8.8% in Turkey during January-September
WORLD Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as coup

Joint military forces behind Sudan arrests denounced as 'coup'

Joint military forces were behind the detention on Oct. 25 of civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council and ministers in the transitional government, the information ministry said, in what activists denounced as a "coup".

ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

Turkey's manufacturing capacity down slightly in October

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Turkey's manufacturing industry decreased month-on-month in October, official data showed on Oct. 25. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffer shock 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor

Fenerbahçe suffered a shocking 2-1 home defeat against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig week 10 game on Oct. 24. 