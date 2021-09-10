Turkey vows to boost trade ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU

Turkey's trade minister on Sept. 10 pledged to further develop business relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“Trade relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are very good. We want to develop this further,” Mehmet Muş, who is in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku to attend Turkic Council's 10th meeting of ministers in charge of the economy, told reporters.

Noting that Turkey has a strong manufacturing capacity, Muş said: “The economies of Azerbaijan and Turkey are not rivals, but complementary to each other.”

"Although the current trade ties are 'good,' they are 'not enough.' We will strive to increase this,” he added.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.​​​​​​​