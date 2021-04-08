Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

  • April 08 2021 13:21:00

Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

ANKARA
Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

Turkey and Uzbekistan aim to enhance their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on April 8. 

Ruhsar Pekcan, who met her Uzbek counterpart Sardor Umurzakov in Tashkent, said the countries can achieve the target with a balanced trade based on a win-win approach.

She recalled that the trade volume between the country is currently around $2 billion.

Umurzakov, for his part, welcomed Pekcan’s visit and said the two sides will find solutions to the existing problems and improve their relations.


Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

    Turkey aims to reduce virus cases by end of Ramadan

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 32,943 as daily cases hit 54,740

  3. Annexation not an option

    Annexation not an option

  4. Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

    Virus cases hovering at record highs despite stricter curbs

  5. Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will

    Famous Turkish Dr Oz sues sister for forging father’s will
Recommended
Russian tour operators visit Mardin

Russian tour operators visit Mardin
Turkeys airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1

Turkey's airports serve 17.7 mln passengers in Q1
Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch

Turkish banks can cover short market closure: Fitch
Turkey expects up to $25 billion in tourism revenues this year

Turkey expects up to $25 billion in tourism revenues this year
OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February

OECD area inflation rises 1.7% in February
Turkeys e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020

Turkey's e-commerce volume jumps 66 pct in 2020
WORLD British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

British PM condemns latest Northern Ireland violence

Britain’s prime minister has condemned another night of violence in Northern Ireland, after crowds threw petrol bombs and a bus was set on fire in Belfast.

ECONOMY Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

Turkey, Uzbekistan aim to enhance trade volume to $5 bln

Turkey and Uzbekistan aim to enhance their bilateral trade volume to $5 billion, the Turkish trade minister said on April 8. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Fenerbahçe claim 1-0 narrow win over Denizlispor

Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahçe on April 5 secured a narrow 1-0 victory over struggling Yukatel Denizlispor to jump to second place in the Turkish Süper Lig.