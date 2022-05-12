Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  • May 12 2022 07:00:00

Turkey to print own e-passports by August

ANKARA
Turkey to print own e-passports by August

Turkey will be printing its own passports with chips (also called e-passports) from August, while also changing the name of the country to “Türkiye” from “Turkey” on the cover, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has announced.

The indigenous passports will consist of pages printed with photos of the country’s landmarks.

“We have concluded the pilot production and the design work of our new passports. We are now in the last stage before mass production,” Soylu said in an introductory meeting in the capital Ankara.

“As of August, we will be printing our own passports,” he added.

Among the landmarks that will be displayed on every page of the new passports will be the Maiden Tower, the ancient city of Ephesus, Sümela Monastery, the Hagia Sophia Mosque, the Mevlana Museum, the Öamlıca Mosque, Diyarmakır’s city walls, the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and the parliament complex.

Following a new decision, the “Republic of Turkey” expression will be changed to “Republic of Türkiye” on the cover of the passports.

The meeting was held after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s press conference held after this week’s cabinet meeting.

“Turkey has set up the infrastructure for its own passport production, which has been hardened due to the global chip crisis,” Erdoğan said on May 10.

Turkey is obtaining “passport with chip” from a European company like 18 other countries.

“However, due to the chip shortage globally, this company has been facing difficulties to supply the passport demands,” Soylu said while highlighting the work done to print Turkey’s own passports.

TURKEY Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

    Student visits 120 cities spending only $330

  2. First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

    First mass in two decades held in church with no congregation

  3. German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

    German pensioners should spend winter in Turkey, says business group head

  4. Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

    Israel arrests nine after crash images spark panic on Istanbul plane

  5. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August
Recommended
Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ
Turkey condemns attack in Congo

Turkey condemns attack in Congo
Turkish student wins global contest with Mars painting

Turkish student wins global contest with Mars painting
Rise in dolphin deaths may be due to Ukraine war: Scientists

Rise in dolphin deaths may be due to Ukraine war: Scientists
Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Apple on May 10 put out word it is no longer making iPods, the trend-setting MP3 players that transformed how people get music and gave rise to the iPhone.

SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.