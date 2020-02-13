Turkey to post $1.2 bln current account surplus: Survey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a $1.2 billion surplus in 2019, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Feb. 12.

The central bank is set on Feb. 14 to announce the current account balance for 2019 and estimates from a group of 12 economists range between $800 million and $1.7 billion.

December's current account balance is forecast to register a deficit of $3 billion. Estimates hover between $2.6 billion and $3.3 billion.

Turkey's current account balance in November 2019 saw a deficit of $518 million while it posted a deficit of $27.6 billion in 2018.

The country's new economic program, unveiled in September, forecast a current-account-surplus-to-GDP ratio of 0.1% for 2019.