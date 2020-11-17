Turkey to improve investment climate through structural reforms: Minister

  • November 17 2020 11:43:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey will make structural reforms to improve the investment climate for domestic and international entrepreneurs, the Turkish treasury and finance minister said on Nov. 17. 

"Turkey's risk premium will be reduced through economic policies that will be implemented in a transparent, predictable and stable manner," Lütfi Elvan noted during budget discussions in the Grand National Assembly.

The recovery trend in consumption, investment and exports will boost growth and help the economy grow 0.3% in 2020.

He added that the country will provide price stability, protect fiscal discipline, increase coordination between monetary and fiscal policies, enhance the investment climate and focus on a production-based income model while generating social and economic transformation programs to reduce the negative effects of the pandemic.


