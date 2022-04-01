Turkey to become global hub for electric vehicle production, says minister

  April 01 2022

ANKARA
Turkey will become a global hub for electric vehicle production, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has said, noting many foreign companies are considering investments in the country.

Carmaker Ford is undertaking a large investment in Turkey in this area and will launch the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, Varank said during a speech he delivered at the “ECO Climate: Economy and Climate Change Summit and Fair” in Ankara.

“Other global brands are seeking opportunities in the country. Turkey will definitely become a global hub for the production base for electric vehicles; there is no doubt about it,” Varank said.

Turkey’s locally developed electric car TOGG will be an important player in the global market when it hits the road at the end of this year, the minister added.

The TOGG project is one of the leading elements of Turkey’s innovative and smart moves, launched under the Indigenous Technology Initiative, according to Varank.

“This is a project initiated at the right time and with the right technology, and it will greatly increase Turkey’s competitiveness in the automotive industry. TOGG will also be a pioneering force in green transformation,” he said.

The construction of the factory and work for the development of TOGG is going according to plan, Varank added.

TOGG made its world debut earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held in Las Vegas, the United States.

 

