Turkey to add indigenous heavy machine gun to inventory

  • February 28 2021 10:20:00

DÜZCE-Anadolu Agency
A new indigenous heavy machine gun has successfully passed all test stages and is now ready for mass production, a defense industry expert said on Feb. 27.

SAR 762 MT-type 12.7 mm heavy machine guns by Sarsılmaz, a leading Turkish small-arms manufacturer, with a 1,200-meter range will contribute to Turkey’s anti-terror efforts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Nuri Kızıltan, a senior executive at Sarsılmaz, remarked that the first batch of SART 762 MTs would soon be delivered to Turkish armed forces.

Underlining that the machine gun is indigenously made, Kızıltan praised the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries’ contributions to improving the capabilities of the national defense sector.

He said the machine gun can be used by infantry teams and can be mounted on various armored vehicles, including main battle tanks.

