Turkey test-fires air defense missile Siper

  • November 07 2021 10:19:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey successfully test-fired long-range indigenous air defense missile Siper, a top defense official said on Nov. 6.

Different tests of the air defense system, which is planned to enter the army's inventory in 2023, will continue, İsmail Demir, the head of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency, tweeted.

He said Turkey will continue to produce new weapons and will have up to six different air defense systems.

The Siper project is led by Turkey's defense giants ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Besides Siper, which is expected to rival Russia's S-400, Korkut, Sungur, and Hisar air defense systems are in place.

