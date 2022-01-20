Turkey targets ‘balanced’ GDP growth in 2022

  • January 20 2022 09:15:00

ANKARA
Turkey aims at a “balanced” economic growth with an improvement in the inflation outlook, a statement said after the Economy Coordination Board meeting in Ankara on Jan. 18.

Several ministers and Turkish Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu attended the meeting chaired by Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The Turkish economy is estimated to have expanded by over 10 percent last year, said the statement.

All decisions made in accordance with the Turkey Economy Model, which was announced as a new approach based on lower interest rates and higher exports and production in November 2021, will be implemented fast and effectively, according to the statement.

Inflation pressure caused by global commodity price hikes and new trends in monetary policies of developed countries were also discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will meet with economists and academics in Istanbul on Jan. 22.

The minister, who was appointed on Dec. 2, 2021, hosted meetings with businesspeople, representatives of business associations and women entrepreneurs in recent weeks.

 

