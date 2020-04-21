Turkey takes nearly 37,000 trademark applications in Q1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 36,838 trademark applications- 32,877 of them domestic- in the first three months of the current year, official figures showed on April 20.

The number of trademark applications increased 14% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, according to the TurkPatent data.

The office received 4,026 patent applications during the same period, down by 0.6% compared to the first quarter of last year.

Some 848 utility models and 11,409 design applications were received between January and March. 98.1% of utility models and 89.3% of the design applications were domestic, said the data report.



