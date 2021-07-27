Turkey takes additional measures on Iran border against irregular migrants

ANKARA

Turkey has taken additional security measures on its border with Iran following developments in Afghanistan that could possibly create a fresh influx of migrants.



“Additional measures have been taken recently on the border over possible developments on the Iranian border, and our border has been reinforced with troops and security systems. We are continuing to work in coordination with the relevant ministries and institutions, especially our Interior Ministry,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on July 26.



With the Taliban gaining power in Afghanistan, Turkey is one of the destinations for Afghan people, and the number of Afghans fleeing to the country for survival is increasing day by day. Turkey has intensified the work of border security wall particularly on the eastern border in Van with Iran.



Modular wall and smart tower works are underway on the Iranian border of the eastern province of Van’s Çaldıran district, extending to Doğubayazıt in eastern province of Ağrı and Yüksekova line of the southeastern province of Hakkari, Anadolu Agency reported last week.



The Emergency Border Security Systems Project was launched on the 63.1 kilometer section of the northeastern line of the border of Van.



While the three-kilometer part of the modular wall works to be built on the 63-kilometer line within the boundaries of Çaldıran district has been completed, trench digging works continue in parallel with the firewall.



Some 110 kilometers of trenches were dug, 76 monoblock and lego towers were built, and the construction work of 103 electro-optical towers continues to make the border safer, the agency reported.



It is aimed to provide uninterrupted and effective surveillance of the borderline, where security forces also carry out demining activities, thanks to the observation and communication towers and command and control centers.



“Our administrative procedures continue resolutely at the point of trenching activities for preventing all kinds of smuggling, especially terrorism, illegal immigration, ensuring the security of the border and establishing the peace of the citizens, and the construction of optical towers produced by ASELSAN,” Çaldıran governor Yusuf Durani Dinç told the agency.



Illegal migration due to both the internal turmoil in Afghanistan and the instability of some countries is reflected on Turkey from time to time, Denç said, noting that especially the Turkish Armed Forces are making an intense effort to ensure the security of the borders.



“We are taking the necessary action against migrants who try to infiltrate our borders, both within the scope of our judicial and administrative procedures. We provide referrals to removal centers for them to return to their countries,” he stated.