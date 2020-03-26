Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.

"Ventilator, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorization," Ruhsat Pekcan said in a tweet.

The decision aims at directing the production of these medical devices to meet the needs while preventing any disruption in healthcare services, and utilizing the existing capacity effectively, the minister added.

Turkey has taken several measures to stem the virus such as removing import tariffs on medical supply (ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask, and medical ventilators), scrapping ethanol requirement in gasoline, and subjecting protective gear to export controls.