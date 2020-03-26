Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

  • March 26 2020 12:24:00

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

ANKARA
Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Alamy Photo

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.

"Ventilator, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), ventilation consumables, intubation tubes, intensive care monitors are subjected to prior authorization," Ruhsat Pekcan said in a tweet.

The decision aims at directing the production of these medical devices to meet the needs while preventing any disruption in healthcare services, and utilizing the existing capacity effectively, the minister added.

Turkey has taken several measures to stem the virus such as removing import tariffs on medical supply (ethyl alcohol, disposable medical mask, and medical ventilators), scrapping ethanol requirement in gasoline, and subjecting protective gear to export controls.

Ruhsar Pekcan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

  5. No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

    No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Recommended
Turkey adds 687 megawatts of installed wind capacity in 2019

Turkey adds 687 megawatts of installed wind capacity in 2019
Turkish state lenders announce support package

Turkish state lenders announce support package
Turkey announces support for SMEs

Turkey announces support for SMEs
Turkish union, automakers agree to protect workers’ rights

Turkish union, automakers agree to protect workers’ rights
Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March

Manufacturing capacity use down 0.7 pct in March
Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports

Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.