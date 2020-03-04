Turkey subjects protective gear to export controls

  • March 04 2020 13:57:00

Turkey subjects protective gear to export controls

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey subjects protective gear to export controls

Turkey has subjected protective products such as masks, goggles, and sterile gloves to export controls, according to a regulation published in the Official Gazette on March 4.  

The move aims to meet domestic demand as the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, continues to spread worldwide, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan told a press conference in the capital Ankara.

Stating that there are no reported cases of the virus in Turkey, Pekcan added: "As it is likely that the outbreak will be seen in our country, we decided to subject protective gear exports to prior authorization to manage domestic demand."

Sales of protective masks surged in the last two months, rising 45 percent in January and 70 percent in February, she said.

"Production in Turkey is capable of meeting our domestic needs, but global demand is huge," Pekcan added.

First detected in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 73 countries.

The global death toll from the virus is over 3,000, with more than 89,000 infected.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency, last week the World Health Organization raised the global risk level to very high.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

    Main opposition leader wants Erdoğan to ask Putin four questions

  2. Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

    Turkish-American police chief subjected to threats

  3. EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

    EU’s top diplomat suggests working hand in hand with Turkey to address problems

  4. EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

    EU should support Turkey if it wants solution to refugee issue: Erdoğan

  5. Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem

    Idlib is still a Turkish- Russian problem
Recommended
Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak
Fed slashes rates in emergency response to coronavirus

Fed slashes rates in emergency response to coronavirus
Some 2 million tons of waste recycled in Turkey

Some 2 million tons of waste recycled in Turkey

Auto sales soared 90 pct last month

Auto sales soared 90 pct last month
Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months

Turkey earns $1.44 bln from hazelnut exports in 6 months
Coronavirus pushes Brent oil to lowest in 31 months

Coronavirus pushes Brent oil to lowest in 31 months
WORLD Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkey says Greek forces kill migrant

Turkish officials said Greek forces had killed a migrant and wounded five others on March 4 as they tried to cross the border between the two countries, a claim rejected by Greece as "utterly fake news".
ECONOMY Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

Visitors desert Istanbul’s historical Grand Bazar due to virus outbreak

The historical Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest surviving shopping centers in the world, has been largely deserted for the last 10 days due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, shopkeepers have complained.
SPORTS Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 on March 3 in the first leg game of the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinals to gain a slight advantage at home.