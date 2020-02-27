Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

  • February 27 2020 17:06:00

Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

KÜTAHYA – Demirören News Agency
Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

Alamy Photo

Turkey sees the year 2020 as an investment year, the industry and technology minister said on Feb. 27.

Investment incentive data supports the country’s investment expectations, Mustafa Varank noted in an event in Turkey’s western Kütahya province.

“We broke a record with the number of investment incentive certificates both in December 2019 and January 2020,” he said.

The latest industrial production data was also quite high, both capacity utilization rates and real sector confidence rose in February, he recalled.

“The economic recovery that started in the third quarter of last year will sit on a stronger ground in the last quarter. In 2020, we will hopefully leave the performance of the last two years behind both in terms of growth and employment,” he added.

“We have dragged down the financing costs. The industrialists are very pleased. We are also working to lift burdens on the industrialists and manufacturers,” he said, referring to a study by the Finance Ministry to regulate the banking commissions and prices.

“We see 2020 as a year of investment. The conditions are getting more suitable.”

Referring to the ministry’s “Competitive Sectors Program” revealed last year, he said the ministry chose 11 projects to support, with costs totaling 65 million euros ($71 million).

Turkey targets to improve design, branding, and technologic know-how of SMEs and entrepreneurs in the country, Varank also said.

The minister pointed to the 11th Development Plan’s targets of increasing tourism sector income to $65 billion and annual number of foreign tourists to 75 million until 2023.

“We are aiming at creating attraction centers in the fields of thermal spring hospitality, artisanship, folk arts and gastronomy in [the western provinces of] Kütahya, Afyonkarahisar, Manisa and Uşak,” said Varank.

economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Ankara, Moscow holds second day of Idlib talks

    Ankara, Moscow holds second day of Idlib talks

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkish navy's star frigate joins NATO drill

    Turkish navy's star frigate joins NATO drill

  5. Turkey appeals to EU envoys to upgrade customs union

    Turkey appeals to EU envoys to upgrade customs union
Recommended
Gender gap among farm workers narrows slowly

Gender gap among farm workers narrows slowly
Economic morale in Turkey up in February

Economic morale in Turkey up in February
Turkey appeals to EU envoys to upgrade customs union

Turkey appeals to EU envoys to upgrade customs union
Turkey privatizes properties worth $3.3 million

Turkey privatizes properties worth $3.3 million

4 million invest in equities: CEO of Borsa Istanbul

4 million invest in equities: CEO of Borsa Istanbul
Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement

Otokar, IVECO sign production agreement
WORLD A mob out for blood: Indias protests pit Hindus against Muslims

A mob out for blood: India's protests pit Hindus against Muslims

Mohammad Zubair was on his way home from a local mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake.   
ECONOMY Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

Turkey sees 2020 as investment year: Minister

Turkey sees the year 2020 as an investment year, the industry and technology minister said on Feb. 27.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.