Turkey seeks probe into ‘massacres’ in Ukraine’s Bucha, Irpin

KIEV

Turkey’s Embassy in Kiev has called for an independent investigation into the massacres in Bucha and Irpin provinces of Ukraine.

“Images of the massacre in the press, coming from districts around Kiev, including Bucha and Irpin, are appalling. We share the pain of the friendly people of Ukraine,” read a message issued by the embassy on Twitter on April 4.

“Targeting innocent civilians can never be accepted. Identifying those who are responsible by holding an independent investigation into the issue is our main expectation,” it said.

The message followed footage coming from areas liberated by the Ukrainian army showing civilians killed and buried in mass graves.

Ukraine accuses the Russian army of genocide, while Moscow denies all the accusations.

Citing the efforts for a negotiated solution between Ukraine and Russia, the statement said: “Turkey will continue to work towards ending such shameful scenes for humanity and achieving peace immediately, as it has done so since the first day of the war.”