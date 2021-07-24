Turkey says UNESCO's remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque 'biased'

  • July 24 2021 16:02:00

Turkey says UNESCO's remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque 'biased'

ISTANBUL
Turkey says UNESCOs remarks on Hagia Sophia Mosque biased

The Turkish foreign ministry on July 24 rejected the U.N. cultural agency's remarks on the state of Hagia Sophia after it was converted to a mosque and said its statement is "biased and political."  

The ministry said it "rejects the relevant articles of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's decisions on Istanbul's historical sites understood to be driven by prejudiced, biased and political motives."    

Hagia Sophia and Kariye Mosques are state property and are being protected "meticulously," it said, accusing the U.N. of infringing on Turkish sovereignty. 

"From the very outset of the restitution process, Turkey has been in open and uninterrupted communication and cooperation with UNESCO World Heritage Center," the statement said.

"The two visits of UNESCO Advisory Mission to Istanbul upon Turkey’s invitation clearly manifest our constructive and transparent approach which is also reflected in the Advisory Mission reports," it added.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on July 24 marked the first anniversary of the reopening of Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia Mosque.

In a Twitter post, Erdoğan said Hagia Sophia "is the symbol of the revival of our civilization."

"Praise be to our Lord, who showed us these days ... I hope that the voices of the call to prayers, salawats [prayers] and Holy Quran will not go missing from the domes of this great shrine until the end of time," he added.

He also posted a video showing the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque for the first time after an 86-year hiatus.

After more than eight decades as a museum, Turkey’s iconic Hagia Sophia reopened for Islamic worship for the first time last year, with Friday prayers with the participation of thousands of people.

Hagia Sophia served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul, and a mosque from 1453 to 1934, nearly half a millennium.

Following the decision to reopen Hagia Sophia as a mosque, Erdoğan, on Aug. 21, 2020, issued a decree to open Kariye, an Orthodox church that was previously a popular Istanbul museum, to Muslim worship.

 

TURKEY Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty

Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty
MOST POPULAR

  1. Five fined for vandalizing Lake Salda

    Five fined for vandalizing Lake Salda

  2. Permits of 400 taxis at Istanbul Airport revoked over irregularities

    Permits of 400 taxis at Istanbul Airport revoked over irregularities

  3. Ankara rejects UN Security Council's statement on Varosha

    Ankara rejects UN Security Council's statement on Varosha

  4. Number of expats in Turkey triples

    Number of expats in Turkey triples

  5. Visitors flock to world-famous beach in Antalya

    Visitors flock to world-famous beach in Antalya
Recommended
Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty

Turkey celebrates 98th anniversary of Lausanne Treaty
Over 714 kg of heroin seized in Turkey

Over 714 kg of heroin seized in Turkey

Turkey says 37 migrants rescued after boat sinks off Crete

Turkey says 37 migrants rescued after boat sinks off Crete
Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats discuss relations

Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats discuss relations
Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations

Turkey passes 65 mln-dose mark in COVID vaccinations
Ankara rejects UN Security Councils statement on Varosha

Ankara rejects UN Security Council's statement on Varosha
WORLD Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

With the last U.S. forces on the way out of Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of U.S. diplomatic and humanitarian support on July 23 as Taliban advances piled pressure on the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

ECONOMY Steel exports reach $9.2 bln in first half of 2021

Steel exports reach $9.2 bln in first half of 2021

Turkey’s steel imports hit $9.2 billion in the first half of this year, according to the Aegean Exporters Association (EİB) figures.

SPORTS Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.