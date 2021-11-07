Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkey and South Korea will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, Turkey’s ambassador in Seoul said.

Referring to the agreements signed during Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's visit to South Korea last month, Ersin Erçin stressed various projects will boost the cooperation and trade between the two countries.

The visit helped resolve the existing problems, such as balancing bilateral trade and reducing the trade deficit, Erçin told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey also invited the South Korean companies to make investments in the country, which gained importance in the supply chains field especially during the pandemic, Erçin stressed.

The foreign minister also urged South Korea to immediately lift the COVID-19 restrictions on Turkish citizens and Turkish Airlines, the ambassador said.

The minister also proposed that the two countries can work together on several projects such as the production of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles, missile engines, and transportation airplanes, Erçin underlined.

Lee Won-Ik, South Korean ambassador in Ankara, said the two countries held comprehensive discussions, boosting relations between the two countries.