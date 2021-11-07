Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

  • November 07 2021 10:27:00

Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

Alamy Photo

Turkey and South Korea will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, Turkey’s ambassador in Seoul said.

Referring to the agreements signed during Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's visit to South Korea last month, Ersin Erçin stressed various projects will boost the cooperation and trade between the two countries.

The visit helped resolve the existing problems, such as balancing bilateral trade and reducing the trade deficit, Erçin told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey also invited the South Korean companies to make investments in the country, which gained importance in the supply chains field especially during the pandemic, Erçin stressed.

The foreign minister also urged South Korea to immediately lift the COVID-19 restrictions on Turkish citizens and Turkish Airlines, the ambassador said.

The minister also proposed that the two countries can work together on several projects such as the production of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, armored vehicles, missile engines, and transportation airplanes, Erçin underlined.

Lee Won-Ik, South Korean ambassador in Ankara, said the two countries held comprehensive discussions, boosting relations between the two countries.

ARTS & LIFE Fire ravages African mask collection in DR Congo

Fire ravages African mask collection in DR Congo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands to run for Istanbul’s cross-continental marathon

    Thousands to run for Istanbul’s cross-continental marathon

  2. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  3. Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

    Fog blankets Istanbul, disrupts vessel traffic

  4. Palestinian family hands over Ottoman-era trust after century

    Palestinian family hands over Ottoman-era trust after century

  5. Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

    Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief
Recommended
Erdoğan inaugurates Ilısu Dam in southeastern Turkey

Erdoğan inaugurates Ilısu Dam in southeastern Turkey
Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October
Turkish Airlines’ net profits hit $735 million in three quarters of 2021

Turkish Airlines’ net profits hit $735 million in three quarters of 2021
Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch
Erdoğan vows to complete green development

Erdoğan vows to complete 'green development'
Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry

Turkish entrepreneurs summit stresses importance of defense industry
WORLD Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8

Houston leaders seek clues for concert mishap that killed 8

Authorities said they would watch video, interview witnesses and review concert protocols to determine how eight people died at a Houston music festival when fans suddenly surged toward the stage to watch rapper Travis Scott.

ECONOMY Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

Turkey, S Korea to boost cooperation in defense industry: Envoy

Turkey and South Korea will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, Turkey’s ambassador in Seoul said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor defeats Beşiktaş 2-1, strengthens top spot in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor defeats Beşiktaş 2-1, strengthens top spot in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor on Nov. 6 bagged a 2-1 win against Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game.