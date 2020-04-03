Turkey reports 16,910 new coronavirus cases, 171 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 16,910 in the past 24 hours, and 171 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 19.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 22,858 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 349,193 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 124 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.1 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 14.2 million.

