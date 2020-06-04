Turkey reopens customs gates with Iran, Iraq

ANKARA

Turkey on June 4 reopened its customs gates with Iran and Iraq after months of closure due to COVID-19, Turkey's trade minister said onTwitter.

The Habur and Gürbulak customs gates have been reopened for international freight transport, said Ruhsar Pekcan.

She said the restrictions on these countries were lifted due to the slower international spread of possible contaminants and the waning pandemic in Iraq and Iran.

The reopening also marks the end of contact-free trade, a practice put in place amid the outbreak, she added.

In early March, Turkey shut its border gates with neighboring countries, including Iran and Iraq, to stem the virus spread.

After the closure, the Trade Ministry focused on contact-free foreign trade to continue the country's exports and imports.



