Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

  • April 04 2021 10:05:00

Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

ANKARA
Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

Turkey's health minister announced on April 3 weekly coronavirus infection rates across 81 provinces.

Sharing data between March 27 and April 2 on Twitter, Fahrettin Koca wrote: “It is in our hands to turn the situation in our favor.”

The number of cases per 100,000 people was 591 in the metropolis Istanbul, up from 401 in the previous week, 272 in the capital Ankara, up from 184, and 218 in the western Izmir province over 156 last week.

According to data, Black Sea province of Samsun continued to have the highest weekly case total with 678 per 100,000 people.

The southeastern provinces of Şırnak, Hakkari, Şanlıurfa, Bitlis, and the eastern province of Van had the lowest COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people between the given dates, with Şırnakhaving just 23.

 

In the face of rising case and fatality numbers, Turkey announced the return of weekend curfews in high-risk areas, as well as other restrictions, in addition to special measures for the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

 

vaccine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

    'Natural aquarium' in Sivas attracts visitors

  2. 'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

    'Second Ephesus' of Turkey lures visitors

  3. Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams 'offensive stamp' by Greek Cyprus

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial virus statistics

  5. Nationwide weekend curfews resume

    Nationwide weekend curfews resume
Recommended
Turkey expresses concern over Jordans arrests of ex-officials

Turkey expresses concern over Jordan's arrests of ex-officials
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Somalia
Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians

Turkish president extends Easter wishes to Christians
Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone
Ankara vows anti-terror fight until security ensured

Ankara vows anti-terror fight 'until security ensured'
Over 16 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Turkey

Over 16 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Turkey
WORLD Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on April 3, killing at least two people according to local media. A human rights group said mounting violence since the Feb. 1 military takeover has killed at least 550 civilians.
ECONOMY Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Turkish, Australian firms ink deal on defense sector

Repkon, a Turkish company operating in the metal forming sector, has agreed to partner with Australian firm, Titomic, to produce barrels.
SPORTS Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü in Turkey with coronavirus

Leicester defender Çağlar Söyüncü contracted the coronavirus while away playing for Turkey and he remains in his home country.