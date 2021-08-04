Turkey rejects ‘irresponsible decision' taken by US on Afghan refugees

  • August 04 2021 08:50:00

Turkey rejects ‘irresponsible decision' taken by US on Afghan refugees

ANKARA
Turkey will not accept the “irresponsible decision taken by the U.S.” regarding Afghan refugees, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 3.

The statement came after the U.S. State Department announced a U.S. Refugee Admissions Program Priority 2 Designation for Afghan nationals who worked for the U.S. government, U.S.-based non-governmental organizations and press organizations.

“The U.S. Department of State statement said on Aug. 2 that the immigration applications of Afghans to the US will be received from third countries through their affiliated organizations, also referring to our country,” said Tanju Bilgiç.

Bilgiç said the U.S. statement will cause a great migration crisis in the region and increase the suffering of Afghan people on migration routes.

He said “it is unacceptable to seek a solution in our country without our consent, instead of finding a solution among the countries in the region.”

Bilgiç said that Turkey, which has hosted the largest number of refugees in the world for the past seven years, “does not have the capacity to undertake a new migration crisis on behalf of a third country.”

Turkey will not take over the international responsibilities of third countries in any case and will not allow its laws to be abused by third countries for their own purposes, he added.

“No one should expect the Turkish nation to bear the burden of the migration crises caused by the decisions of third countries in our region.”

In phone call, Turkish, US presidential aides discuss ties, regional matters

In a phone conversation on Aug. 3, Turkish presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan exchanged views on a variety of subjects.

The two officials spoke about bilateral relations and developments in Afghanistan, Tunisia, and the island of Cyprus as well as other regional matters, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

The officials also discussed steps to be taken to focus on the positive agenda between Turkey and the US and deepen cooperation.

The statement also said the two highlighted the importance of solidarity and collaboration against wildfires, which have become a global crisis plaguing many countries, in addition to the significance of international cooperation to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, they also agreed to encourage the re-establishment of the democratic, constitutional order in Tunisia.

During the call, Turkey stressed that the international community should see the realities on the island of Cyprus correctly as well as support a two-state solution representing a fair approach to the issue.

Ankara will continue to collaborate with the international community to contribute to regional peace and stability, Kalın also underlined.

