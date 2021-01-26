Turkey registers over 1 mln vehicles in 2020

  January 26 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged by 55% year-on-year in 2020 to surpass 1 million, according to the country's statistics authority on Jan. 26.

The total number of road motor vehicles registered was 24.15 million by the end of last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced.

In 2020, automobiles accounted for most new registrations - 58% (601,525) - a rise of 55.5% compared to the previous year.

In terms of distribution of model brands for new registered cars in the year, some 15.2% were Renault; 13.4% Fiat; 9.3% Volkswagen; 7.3% Toyota; 7.2% Peugeot; 6.2% Ford; 5.3% Honda; 4.2% Hyundai; 3.9% Opel. 

In December 2020, the number of registered motor vehicles rose by 34.3% compared to the same period previous year, to 85,300, TÜİK added.​​​​​​​

