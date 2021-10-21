Turkey receives 136,600+ trademark applications in 9 months

ANKARA

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 136,619 trademark applications in the first three quarters of 2021, according to official figures released on Oct. 20.

Of total, more than 125,000 of them were domestic trademark applications, the TurkPatent data showed.

The number of trademark applications increased 17.3% year-on-year in the January-September period.

The office received 11,848 patent applications during the same period, down 6.2% year-on-year.

A total of 3,222 utility models and 40,225 design applications were made between January and September – 98.5% of utility models and 88.3% of the design applications were domestic, according to the data.

Last year, TurkPatent received 170,590 trademarks, 18,705 patents, 3,627 utility models, and 47,606 design applications.