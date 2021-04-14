Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

  • April 14 2021 09:15:00

Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

Turkey has been ranked as the fifth-biggest wind power investor in Europe in 2020 with €1.6 billion, according to WindEurope’s report on April 13.

The Financing and Investment Trends in the European Wind Industry in 2020 report said that investments in offshore wind farms hit a record €26.3 billion, while investments in new onshore wind farms reached €16.5 billion.

Commenting on the report, WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson said governments in Europe could bolster wind energy to deliver climate and energy goals by simplifying the permit process.

"The technology is available. So is the money. But the right policies are missing, notably on the permitting of new farms where rules and procedures are too complex," he said, adding that governments need to simplify their permitting and ensure there are people to process the permit applications. Otherwise there’s no point having a higher renewables target,” he said.

Out of the €43 billion investments, the UK ranked first with €13 billion in investments, followed by the Netherlands with nearly €8 billion, France came next with €6.5 billion and then Germany with €4.3 billion, the report showed.

Germany and France also invested the most in onshore wind and France financed its second and third offshore wind farm.

Poland was declared to be the sixth biggest investor after Turkey with €1.6 billion.

According to the report, banks contribute to the majority of investments, accounting for between 70% and 90% of debt financing while the remaining 10 to 30% is acquired through equity financing.

"Bank finance remains crucial, and more and more of it is project-specific rather than corporate debt, especially in offshore wind," the report said.

turbine, alternative energy, renewable energy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey declares partial lockdown during Ramadan

    Turkey declares partial lockdown during Ramadan

  2. Underground ancient city to be unearthed

    Underground ancient city to be unearthed

  3. Greek foreign minister visits Turkey

    Greek foreign minister visits Turkey

  4. Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

    Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,455 as daily cases hit 59,187

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 34,455 as daily cases hit 59,187
Recommended
Turkeys fresh fruits and vegetables exports jump in Q1

Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables exports jump in Q1
Libya working to enable visa-free travel for Turks

Libya working to enable visa-free travel for Turks
Turkeys Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal
Industrial production up for 10th month in row

Industrial production up for 10th month in row
Total economic turnover up in February

Total economic turnover up in February
Turkish engineers trained in Russia take jobs at country’s first nuclear plant

Turkish engineers trained in Russia take jobs at country’s first nuclear plant
WORLD Egypt seizes Suez megaship, demands nearly $1 bln compensation

Egypt 'seizes' Suez megaship, demands nearly $1 bln compensation

The megaship which blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal and crippled world trade for nearly a week has been "seized" on court orders until the vessel’s owners pay $900 million, canal authorities said on April 13.
ECONOMY Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

Turkey ranks as 5th biggest wind investor in Europe

Turkey has been ranked as the fifth-biggest wind power investor in Europe in 2020 with €1.6 billion, according to WindEurope’s report on April 13.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.