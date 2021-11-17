Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister

  • November 17 2021 14:42:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey has added a fourth drill ship to its fleet of other vessels that include Fatih, Yavuz and Kanuni, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez announced on Nov. 17.

In a shared infographic on his Twitter account, he said the new 238-meter-long and 42-meter-wide ship weighs 68,000 gross tons and has a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters.

The vessel, with seventh-generation advanced technology, has a maximum operating depth of 3,600 meters, a tower height of 104 meters and a crew capacity of 200.

Turkey currently operates in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea with three drill ships and two seismic vessels.

