Turkey offers investors opportunities as regional hub: Official

  • March 19 2022 07:00:00

NEW YORK
Besides its large domestic market, Turkey offers other opportunities as a regional hub for Europe, Asia and Africa, presidential investment office head Burak Dağlıoğlu has said.

“Investments in Turkey do not only target the domestic market. We assert that Turkey has always been a regional player in every business model and every sector,” he told investors during a discussion panel at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York on March 17.

Turkey’s improving relations with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel will create positive results for investors, he added.

Ziya Altunyaldız, the chair of the parliamentary commission on industry and trade, also spoke during the panel discussion titled “Turkish-American efforts for new horizons: Trade goal of $100 billion.”

Pointing to Turkey’s joint efforts with the European Union as part of the Green Deal Action Plan, Altunyaldız said that Turkey and the United States could also initiate climate-friendly projects.

A trade delegation involving Dağlıoğlu and Altunyıldız has visited the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on March 16.

The delegation also held talks at the Atlantic Council think tank on increasing commercial relations between the U.S. and Turkey and met with members of the American and international press.

The Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) deputy head Başaran Bayrak and Ayhan Zeytinoğlu, vice-chair of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), are leading businesspeople in the delegation.

US,

