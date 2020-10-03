Turkey names national squad for Nations League campaign

  • October 03 2020 09:59:34

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Oct. 2 announced its national football squad for next week's friendly game with Germany and the UEFA Nations League matches.

Turkey will firstly play against Germany in a friendly match in Cologne on Oct. 7 and later focus on the consecutive Nations League games against Russia and Serbia.

The national team will visit Russia on Sunday, Oct. 11 and then it will host Serbia in Istanbul on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Third place Turkey had 1 point in Group 3 led by Russia, who earned 6 points in two matches. Hungary had 3 points to sit in the second position and Serbia came last with 1 point.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced the squad on the website.

Çaykur Rizespor goalkeeper Gökhan Akkan has never played for Turkey before. The 25-year-old will make debut if he plays in any of these matches.

Turkey's squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok (Medipol Başakşehir), Gökhan Akkan (Çaykur Rizespor), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Zeki Çelik (Lille), Mert Müldür, Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Nazım Sangare (Fenerbahçe), Çaglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Umut Meraş (Le Havre), Hasan Ali Kaldırım (Medipol Başakşehir)

Midfielders: Cengiz Ünder (Leicester City), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Dorukhan Tokoz (Beşiktaş), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (AC Milan), Irfan Can Kahveci, Mahmut Tekdemir (Medipol Başakşehir), Okay Yokuşlu (Celta Vigo), Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille), Abdulkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor), Emre Kılınç (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Ahmed Kutucu (Schalke), Burak Yılmaz (Lille), Enes Ünal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

