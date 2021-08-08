Turkey nabs FETÖ members trying to flee to Greece

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey nabbed 19 people, including 13 members of the FETÖ, while they were trying to slip out of Turkey, the Defense Ministry said on Aug. 7.

The suspects were arrested during an attempt to cross into Greece, the ministry said on Twitter.

They were caught by troops in the northwestern Edirne province near the Turkey-Greece border, it added.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

