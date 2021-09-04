Turkey marks 102nd anniversary of Sivas Congress

  • September 04 2021 15:26:00

Turkey marks 102nd anniversary of Sivas Congress

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey marks 102nd anniversary of Sivas Congress

Turkey marked the 102nd anniversary of the Sivas Congress on Sept. 4.

“Today, we take every step with the sense of commitment to the decisions taken at the Sivas Congress, which form the basis of the Republic of Turkey,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

Noting that the Congress was held amid various hardships, Erdoğan said the determination and devotion of the Turkish nation, however, overcame obstacles and consequently won the War of Independence.

He also paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, and all soldiers who participated in the Turkish War of Independence.

In a Twitter post, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said: “On the 102nd anniversary of the Sivas Congress, where the foundations of our independence were laid, I commemorate Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all heroes of the Turkish War of Independence with mercy and gratitude.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Şentop stressed the importance of the Sivas Congress. Belief, dedication and determination are what shaped the resolutions in the congress, Şentop said.

The pivotal congress of the Turkish National Movement was held in the eastern Sivas province on Sept. 4, 1919, when Turkey was fighting its War of Independence.

“Here were made decisions that prepared the independence of a nation,” Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, once said about the congress.

At the congress, Atatürk continued the struggle for national liberation which he started in the Black Sea province of Samsun province on May 19 of the same year.

Leaving Amasya in the Black Sea region, he went to Sivas on June 27, a city he called a “reliable city.”

During the meeting in Sivas, the situation of the country was discussed and it was decided to hold a national congress in the city as soon as possible.

Atatürk gave the directives about the Sivas Congress and went to Erzurum to gather a congress on June 28. He came back to Sivas on Sept. 2 and stayed there until Dec. 18.

A group under Atatürk’s leadership laid the basis of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey on Sept. 4, 1919, in the building known today as Atatürk Congress and Ethnography Museum.

According to records, during the seven-day congress, various proposals were discussed for the liberation of the nation, and it ended on Sept. 11, 1919, with the publication of a final declaration.

“Either independence or death,” Atatürk said about the principles reached by the congress.

This movement led to a great victory on Sept. 9, 1922, and was crowned with the proclamation of the republic on Oct. 29, 1923.

TURKEY Turkey marks 102nd anniversary of Sivas Congress

Turkey marks 102nd anniversary of Sivas Congress
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  2. European Parliament backs updating customs deal

    European Parliament backs updating customs deal

  3. Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

    Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

  4. Italian Noah’s Ark researcher buried in grave overlooking Mt Ararat

    Italian Noah’s Ark researcher buried in grave overlooking Mt Ararat

  5. US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

    US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Recommended
6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey

6 dead as freight train, bus collide in northwestern Turkey
US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken

US working closely with Turkey, Qatar on Kabul airport: Blinken
Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues 174 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Turkey fines WhatsApp $235,000 over data breach

Intl sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle

Int'l sky observation event kicks off at ancient castle
Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows
WORLD Cuba starts vaccinating children to re-open schools amid COVID surge

Cuba starts vaccinating children to re-open schools amid COVID surge

Cuban authorities on Sept. 3 launched a national campaign to vaccinate children aged two to 18 against COVID-19, a prerequisite set by the Communist government for schools to reopen amid a spike in infections.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Turkey eliminated in CEV EuroVolley 2021 semifinals

Concluding their quest for the European crown, the Turkish women's volleyball team on Sept. 3 got eliminated in the semifinals of the CEV EuroVolley 2021, losing to Serbia 3-1.