Turkey, Malaysia resolve to expand free trade agreement

  • July 14 2021 07:00:00

Turkey, Malaysia resolve to expand free trade agreement

ANKARA
Turkey, Malaysia resolve to expand free trade agreement

The Turkish and Malaysian trade ministers signed on July 13 a joint declaration to expand the existing free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

The decision was made in a meeting between Mehmet Muş and his Malaysian counterpart Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the capital Ankara.

Currently the FTA, which came into effect in 2015, provides tax discounts for several products in automotive, marble, iron/steel, major appliances, aluminum, plastics, glass and food industries. The countries now aim to expand it to services, e-commerce as well as investment fields.

The two ministers also highlighted cooperation potential in civil aviation, halal goods sector, and the defense industry.

Ankara and Kuala Lumpur will start discussions on the matter in September.

Turkey, Economy,

TURKEY Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended
MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

    CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

  2. Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

    Turkish-American woman falls victim to femicide in US

  3. Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

    Turkish authorities considering ways to give boost to vaccinations

  4. Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

    Biden taps ex-senator Jeff Flake to be US envoy to Turkey

  5. Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray

    Turkish FM calls Greek counterpart over ‘poor’ treatment of Galatasaray
Recommended
Water scarcity threatens agricultural production in Turkey’s breadbasket

Water scarcity threatens agricultural production in Turkey’s breadbasket
Aselsan keeps its place among top 50 defense companies

Aselsan keeps its place among top 50 defense companies
Turkeys industrial output soars 40.7% in May

Turkey's industrial output soars 40.7% in May
Treasury borrows nearly $470 mln through auction

Treasury borrows nearly $470 mln through auction
Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1

Turkey sees over 550,000 housing sales in H1
Turkeys auto production, exports up in H1

Turkey's auto production, exports up in H1
WORLD Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Georgians protest for 2nd straight day over journalist death

Hundreds of people protested in Georgia on July 12 for a second day in a row, demanding the government of the ex-Soviet nation resign over the death of a journalist who was attacked and beaten by anti-LGBT protesters.

ECONOMY Aselsan keeps its place among top 50 defense companies

Aselsan keeps its place among top 50 defense companies

Turkey’s top defense company Aselsan has been placed 48th in Defense News Top 100 list for 2020 with $2.2 billion in revenues.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 